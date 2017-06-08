NEW DELHI, June 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - An Indian
social business has launched the country's first solar satellite
television service, bringing clean energy powered entertainment
to households and businesses through a pay-as-you-go payment
scheme.
Simpa Networks, which began operations in 2011, is one of
thousands of social enterprises in India tapping into the
renewable energy market in a country where one-fifth of the 1.3
billion population has no access to electricity.
With the majority of those without power from poor
communities in countryside, the company focuses on selling solar
powered products such as LED lights, phone charging points and
fans on financing to rural homes and shops in northern India.
"We see a tremendous opportunity in rural areas where demand
for energy is growing even faster than supply," said Simpa
Network CEO Piyush Mathur in a statement.
"Rooftop solar has a role to play in both off-grid and
on-grid areas. In many cases it's the fastest and least
expensive way to get power into the homes and businesses in
rural areas."
"Simpa Magic TV" provides over 100 satellite channels with
content ranging from comedy and entertainment to news, movies
and music, and costs 25,000 rupees ($390) - the same as a
non-solar equivalent.
The system, which includes an 80 W solar panel, 20" energy
efficient LED television, battery, solar charge controller, is
available on a repayment plan of up to 36 months. Interest
applies but the company declined to provide approximate rates.
Customers make an initial payment to have the system
installed then use a pay-as-you-go model for the electricity.
The payments contribute to total cost and, once fully paid, the
customer owns the system and the electricity is free.
The service, which was launched on Wednesday, has around 350
customers so far in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Simpa uses its "SmartPanel" technology which enables remote
monitoring and control of the rooftop solar panel. Customers
prepay for the energy and the SmartPanel delivers power until
the prepaid credits expire and the customer must then recharge.
The company said the payment plan is effective as such
technology would be unaffordable for most rural families. With
no credit history, most are considered "unbankable" and would
not be able to access loans easily, it said.
Given solar television service is new and few know how to
use and maintain it, the company said, Simpa has trained rural
solar technicians who are responsible for installation, after
sale services and monthly collection of payments.
