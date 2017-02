SINGAPORE Oct 12 India's Essar Oil has offered a diesel cargo for early November loading as domestic demand continues to be weak due to a delayed monsoon, traders said on Friday.

The company has offered 63,000 to 65,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for Nov. 3-7 loading from Vadinar.

The tender closes on Oct. 15. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Miral Fahmy)