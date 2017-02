NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's Essar Oil's dues towards oil imports from Iran are at about $1.2 billion, its Chief Executive L.K. Gupta said on Friday.

Gupta said the company is in a deal with Iran to buy up to 5 million tonnes per year of oil until March 2013, but will not increase the volume of oil imports from the Islamic Republic in spite of capacity expansion. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)