NEW DELHI Oct 24 India-focussed Essar Energy's Vadinar refinery will stabilise at an enhanced capacity of 375,000 barrels per day (bpd) by end-March, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Essar had shut the refinery in western Gujarat state last month for 35 days to raise capacity by 25 percent and increase complexity to process more heavy and ultra heavy crude oil.

"The expansion should be mechanically completed by year-end and full ramped up and stabilised by the end of the March 2012," the statement said.

Essar is also on track to further raise capacity to 405,000 bpd by September 2012. The second expansion involves converting the redundant Vizbreaker Unit into a second crude distillation unit, the statement added.

India has a surplus refining capacity but it still imports fuel as private firms, controlling over a third of current capacity, prefer to export because they, unlike state retailers, are not compensated for sale of fuel on state-set cheaper rates.

The country's refining capacity is expected to rise 20 percent to about 4.65 million bpd at the end of the current fiscal year to March, the government said last week.

Essar was in talks to buy crudes from Latin America to feed its expanding refining capacity as it plans to upgrade its Vadinar plant, its Chief Executive Officer Naresh Nayyar said in July.

He also said the firm's fuel oil exports would almost halt after the expansion of the refinery. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)