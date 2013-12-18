Dec 18 India's private refiner Essar Oil imported about 13 percent less oil in the first eight months of this fiscal year that began in April, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Essar shipped in about 89,900 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in April-November, the data showed, making up more than half of the total about 176,000 bpd that India took from the sanctions-hit nation. The United States has renewed six-month waivers on sanctions for India and other major buyers including China and South Korea in exchange for reduced purchases of oil from Iran. India aims to import 220,000 bpd oil from Iran in this fiscal year ending March 31, since the cuts it has made so far leave it room to step up the shipments and still stay within sanctions requirements. Essar's Iranian oil imports in the first ten months of the calendar year were down about 30 percent to 83,800 bpd. It shipped in 81,600 bpd from Iran in November, a decline of 30 percent over October, the data shows. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in November versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Nov Oct %chg Nov %chg Jan-Nov Jan-Nov %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 21.8 -- 0.0 -- 10.1 8.3 22.5 Colombia 71.6 69.4 3.2 70.2 2.0 37.3 22.4 66.1 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 5.7 -57.9 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 35.5 -100.0 19.1 21.9 -13.0 Venezuela 65.4 0.0 100.0 35.0 87.1 67.5 28.5 137.2 TOTAL 137.0 91.2 33.5 140.7 -2.6 136.4 86.8 57.2 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 19.9 -100.0 10.4 3.6 191.3 Oman 0.0 32.2 -- 0.0 -- 28.8 3.4 741.3 Iran 81.6 106.1 -30.1 63.7 28.0 83.8 119.4 -29.8 Iraq 66.1 63.9 3.3 68.3 -3.2 48.0 35.8 34.1 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 13.6 -100.0 13.5 20.2 -33.0 S Arabia 16.6 0.0 100.0 0.0 -- 6.8 1.8 278.0 UAE 0.0 0.0 -- 18.9 -100.0 3.1 23.3 -86.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 164.3 202.2 -23.1 184.4 -10.9 195.9 207.5 -5.6 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0 Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.0 5.0 -1.2 Sudan 14.1 0.0 100.0 0.0 -- 1.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 14.1 0.0 100.0 0.0 -- 6.2 7.8 -19.4 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 0.0 -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 315.4 293.3 7.0 325.1 -3.0 342.4 302.1 13.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)