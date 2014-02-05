NEW DELHI, Feb 5 Essar Oil, a key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported about 35.2 percent more oil from the sanctions-hit nation in December compared with a year earlier, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters shows. Essar Oil's overall shipments from Tehran still declined 10.8 percent in the first nine months of the contract year beginning April 1, 2013 the data also showed. India, Iran's top client after China, imported nearly 40 percent less oil from Tehran in 2013 despite the easing of Western sanctions in a landmark deal reached in November, the tanker data also showed. India made the deepest cuts last year of Iran's top four customers, which also include Japan and South Korea. Essar imported 54,200 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in December, a decline of about 34 percent from November, the data showed. It shipped an average 81,300 bpd from Iran in 2013, about 28 percent less from the previous year, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in December declined 30 percent to 220,800 bpd, the data showed, as the private refiner sought to cut inventory after a shutdown of its major crude unit in November. In 2013, it imported about 10 percent more oil compared with a year earlier, the data showed. As Essar reduced its Iranian oil volumes in 2013, it took more crude from Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela, and also from Oman and Iraq. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in December and since the beginning of this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.3 7.6 22.4 Colombia 69.5 71.6 -2.9 69.4 0.1 40.0 26.4 51.5 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 72.6 -100.0 2.2 11.3 -80.7 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.5 20.1 -13.0 Venezuela 63.5 65.4 -2.9 68.2 -6.9 67.2 31.8 111.0 TOTAL 133.1 137.0 -2.9 210.3 -36.7 136.1 97.3 40.0 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.5 3.3 191.3 Oman 33.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 29.2 3.1 832.2 Iran 54.2 81.6 -33.6 40.1 35.2 81.3 112.7 -27.8 Iraq 0.0 66.1 -100.0 31.1 -100.0 43.9 35.4 24.1 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 13.7 -100.0 12.4 19.7 -37.0 S Arabia 0.0 16.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.3 1.7 277.9 UAE 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 21.3 -86.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 87.8 164.3 -46.6 84.8 3.5 186.7 197.1 -5.3 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.5 -100.0 Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 4.6 -1.3 Sudan 0.0 14.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 14.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.7 7.1 -19.5 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 0.0 -- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 220.8 315.4 -30.0 295.1 -25.2 332.1 301.5 10.1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)