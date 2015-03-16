NEW DELHI, March 16 Essar Oil, the key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, purchased 79.3 percent less oil from the sanctions-hit nation in February compared with the previous month, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Essar had restricted shipments to one cargo comprising oil and condensate in February after the federal oil ministry asked refiners to keep purchases from Iran at last year's level, in line with the parametres of a nuclear deal between western powers and Tehran. Essar Oil's overall shipments from Tehran rose about 15 percent to about 5 million tonnes or 108,200 barrels per day (bpd) in the first eleven months of the contract year beginning on April 1, 2014, the data also showed. India took about 102,200 bpd of Iranian oil in February, a decline of about 62.2 percent from the previous month. Essar imported 22,300 bpd of oil from Tehran in February compared with 122,300 bpd a year ago, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in February declined 14.3 percent to 323,000 bpd compared with the previous month, the data showed. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Region/ Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 28.1 0.0 -- 20.1 40.0 13.3 26.7 -50.1 Colombia 11.2 0.0 -- 132.8 -91.6 5.3 72.0 -92.6 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 18.2 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 34.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.3 35.7 -48.6 Venezuela 147.8 136.1 8.6 70.2 110.6 141.7 65.3 117.0 TOTAL 187.1 171.0 9.4 223.0 -16.1 178.6 217.8 -18.0 Middle East Iran 22.3 107.7 -79.3 122.3 -81.8 67.2 132.6 -49.3 Iraq 70.7 64.6 9.4 0.0 -- 67.5 0.0 -- Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 31.9 -100.0 0.0 22.7 -100.0 Kuwait 22.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.6 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 16.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 115.3 188.4 -38.8 154.2 -25.2 153.7 155.3 -1.0 Africa Egypt 20.6 17.5 18.2 0.0 -- 19.0 9.2 105.9 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.3 -100.0 TOTAL 20.6 17.5 18.2 0.0 -- 19.0 16.5 15.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 323.0 376.9 -14.3 377.2 -14.4 351.3 389.6 -9.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jane Merriman)