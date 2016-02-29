NEW DELHI Feb 29 Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported 2 percent less oil from Tehran in January compared with the previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics.

Essar Oil's overall shipments from Tehran declined by about 3.1 percent at about 112,500 barrels per day (bpd) in the first ten months of the contract year beginning April 1, 2015, the data also showed.

India's oil imports from Iran fell more than a quarter in January from the previous month, although incoming shipments are expected to pick up in February as post-sanctions crude starts arriving.

Essar imported 66,300 bpd oil from Tehran in January compared with 107,700 bpd a year ago, the data showed.

Essar's total crude imports in January rose 18.7 percent from December to about 353,800 bpd, the data showed. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in December and since the beginning of this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ---------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Jan Dec %chg Jan %chg country 2016 2015 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr

--------------------------------------------------------------- - Latam Brazil 0.0 29.8 -100.0 0.0 -- Mexico 70.0 32.9 113.2 34.9 100.7 Venezuela 129.1 69.6 85.4 136.1 -5.2 TOTAL 199.1 132.3 50.5 171.0 16.4 Middle East Iran 66.3 67.6 -2.0 107.7 -38.5 Iraq 33.5 64.7 -48.2 64.6 -48.1 Qatar 0.0 15.6 -100.0 0.0 -- S. Arabia 22.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- U.A.E. 32.3 0.0 -- 16.0 101.4 TOTAL 154.7 147.9 4.6 188.4 -17.9 Africa Egypt 0.0 17.7 -100.0 17.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 17.7 -100.0 17.5 -100.0 ------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 353.8 297.9 18.7 376.9 -6.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days.

