NEW DELHI, March 29 Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, raised imports from Tehran by about two-thirds in February compared with the previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics. Essar Oil's overall shipments from Tehran rose 3.7 percent at about 112,200 barrels per day (bpd) in the first eleven months of the contract year beginning April 1, 2015, the data also showed. India's oil imports from Iran rose by more than a quarter in February from the previous month, buoyed by lifting of some western sanctions against Tehran in January. Essar imported 108,700 bpd oil from Tehran in February compared with 22,300 bpd a year ago when the South Asian nation had slowed purchases under pressure from the western sanctions, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in February rose 11 percent from January to about 393,000 bpd, the data showed. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun Feb Jan % Chg Feb %Chg 2016 2015 %Chg try 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr yr/yr LATAM Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 28.1 -100.0 0.0 13.3 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 11.2 -100.0 0.0 5.3 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 70.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 36.2 18.3 97.3 Venezuela 214.3 129.1 66.1 147.8 45.0 170.3 141.7 20.2 TOTAL 214.3 199.1 7.6 187.1 14.6 206.4 178.6 15.6 MIDDLE EAST Iran 108.7 66.3 63.9 22.3 388.1 86.8 67.2 29.2 Iraq 69.9 33.5 108.3 70.7 -1.1 51.1 67.5 -24.3 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 22.4 -100.0 0.0 10.6 -100.0 S. Arabia 0.0 22.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.6 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 32.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.7 8.4 98.0 TOTAL 178.6 154.7 15.4 115.3 54.8 166.2 153.7 8.1 AFRICA Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 20.6 -100.0 0.0 19.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 20.6 -100.0 0.0 19.0 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 392.9 353.8 11.0 323.0 21.6 372.7 351.3 6.1 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)