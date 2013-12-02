NEW DELHI, Dec 2 Essar Oil reduced its imports of Iranian oil by 16.4 percent in the first seven months of this fiscal year, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. The private refiner received about 91,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in April-October, the data showed, making up more than half of the total 170,000 bpd that India took from the sanctions-hit nation. The United States renewed six-month waivers on sanctions for India and other major buyers including China and South Korea last week in exchange for reduced purchases of oil from Iran. India's overall purchases from Iran for the April-October period are down about 40 percent from the same period a year ago as the state-run refiners cut volumes substantially. India aims to import 220,000 bpd oil from Iran in this fiscal year ending March 31, Oil Secretary Vivek Rae said last week, since the cuts it has made so far leave it room to step up the shipments and still stay within sanctions requirements. Imports by Iran's key customers -- China, India, Japan and South Korea -- dropped to 924,560 bpd in the first 10 months of the year, down 15 percent from the same period a year ago, according to official customs reports and tanker data from trade sources. Essar's Iranian oil imports in the first ten months of the calendar year were down about 32.7 percent to 84,100 bpd. Last year, the refiner was stepping up purchases ahead of the start of additional sanctions in July 2012. Essar shipped in 106,000 bpd from Iran in October, a growth of 9.8 percent over September, the data shows. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in October versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Oct Sept %chg Oct %chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 21.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.1 9.1 22.5 Colombia 69.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 33.9 17.7 91.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 61.4 -100.0 2.6 6.2 -57.9 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 34.3 -100.0 21.0 20.6 1.7 Venezuela 0.0 138.6 -100.0 102.0 -100.0 67.7 27.8 143.4 TOTAL 91.2 138.6 -34.2 197.7 -53.9 136.3 81.5 67.3 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.00 12.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 11.4 1.9 485.2 Oman 32.2 100.7 -68.1 0.0 -- 31.7 3.8 741.6 Iran 106.1 96.7 9.8 142.9 -25.8 84.1 124.9 -32.7 Iraq 63.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 46.2 32.6 41.8 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 25.5 -100.0 14.9 20.9 -28.7 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.9 2.0 195.7 UAE 0.0 0.0 -- 18.9 -100.0 3.4 23.7 -85.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 202.2 210.2 -3.8 187.3 7.9 199.0 209.8 -5.1 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.2 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.0 -100.0 Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 36.0 -100.0 5.5 5.5 -1.2 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 36.0 -100.0 5.5 8.5 -35.7 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.0 0.0 -- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 293.3 348.9 -15.9 421.0 -30.3 345.1 299.8 15.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)