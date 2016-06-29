By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI, June 29
NEW DELHI, June 29 Essar Oil, the top
Indian buyer of Iranian oil, has this month cleared $500 million
of a debt owed to Tehran, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
Essar, which operates a 400,000 barrels per day oil refinery
at Vadinar in Western Gujarat state, owed about $3 billion to
Iran for oil purchases made when tough Western sanctions had
choked banking channels.
Some of the sanctions were lifted earlier this year after
Iran met all the conditions to curb its disputed nuclear
programme. That helped Iran in unlocking billion of dollars
frozen overseas.
Indian refiners have been settling oil debts in euros via
State Bank of India and Germany-based bank
Europaeisch-Iranische Handelsbank AG (EIH).
No comment was available from Essar.
(Editing by William Hardy)