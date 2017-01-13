NEW DELHI, Jan 13 Essar Oil, a key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported 23 percent less oil from Tehran in December compared with the previous month, ship tracking data made available to Reuters shows. The private refiner raised purchases from Latin America during the month and bought Brazilian oil after a gap of nearly a year, the data showed. It also bought Lokele grade from Cameroon for the first time last month, the data showed. Essar Oil's overall shipments from Tehran rose 55 percent, at about 182,000 barrels per day (bpd), in the first nine months of the contract year beginning April 1, 2016, the data also showed. India's oil imports from Iran surged to a record high in 2016 at about 473,000 bpd. Essar imported about 120,000 bpd oil from Tehran in December compared with 67,600 bpd a year ago, the data showed. It shipped an average 168,300 bpd from Iran in 2016, about 69 percent higher than the previous year, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in December rose by about 45 percent to 448,900 bpd, the data showed. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in December and since the beginning of this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count Dec Nov %Chg Dec %Chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %Chg ry 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 33.2 0.0 -- 29.8 10.0 2.8 14.3 -80.3 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.7 -100.0 Mexico 136.0 67.2 102.4 32.9 75.8 28.8 27.2 5.8 Venezuela 138.5 69.5 99.3 69.6 49.7 148.5 115.2 28.9 TOTAL 307.6 136.6 125.1 132.3 57.0 180.1 158.4 13.7 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.9 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.9 -100.0 Middle East Iran 119.7 155.2 -22.9 67.6 43.5 168.3 99.5 69.1 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 64.7 -- 11.4 38.7 -70.7 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 15.6 -- 0.0 4.0 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.5 -100.0 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.9 1.1 68.6 U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 4.6 -39.9 TOTAL 119.7 155.2 -22.9 147.9 -23.6 184.4 152.5 20.9 Africa Cameroon 21.6 0.0 -- 0.0 100.0 1.8 0.0 -- Egypt 0.0 18.4 -100.0 17.7 -- 3.0 9.3 -67.8 TOTAL 21.6 18.4 17.6 17.7 18.1 4.8 9.3 -48.1 TOTAL ALL 448.9 310.2 44.7 297.9 33.6 369.3 321.1 15.0 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Alison Williams)