By Nidhi Verma and Douglas Busvine
| NEW DELHI, June 30
NEW DELHI, June 30 Essar Group is exploring the
sale of its 405,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery in the western
state of Gujarat, as the Indian conglomerate seeks funds to
reduce its debt, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Essar, which is controlled by the billionaire Ruia brothers
and has assets in the oil and gas, steel, ports and power
sectors, has faced pressure from creditors to reduce borrowing
that some analysts estimate at more than $14 billion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a priority of cleaning
up the balance sheets of India's banks which carry more than
$120 billion in troubled loans. Much of that money is owed by
big business to state-run banks.
Essar signed a preliminary deal with Russian state oil major
Rosneft last month to sell a 49 percent stake in the
refinery at Vadinar, Gujarat, which Rosneft would also supply
with 200,000 barrels per day of crude for 10 years.
Essar recently proposed to Rosneft the outright sale of the
refinery and had hoped to sign a deal at Russia's premier annual
economic forum in St Petersburg this month, said a source aware
of the matter.
"Now the final signing of the deal could take some time as
Essar has offered 100 percent to Rosneft," the source said.
Before approaching Rosneft, Essar held talks with Saudi
Aramco and National Iranian Oil Co (NIOC).
Sources said the state oil companies of the two OPEC nations
rebuffed the approaches, prompting Essar to start talks with
other players.
Rosneft, responding to an emailed request for comment, said
it still planned to buy a 49 percent stake in Essar Oil, whose
main asset is the Vadinar refinery.
Essar aims to pay down debts to banks including Standard
Chartered, while Rosneft wants to expand into Asian
markets.
A second source familiar with sale efforts confirmed that
Rosneft was unlikely to buy the asset outright.
"Would they sell all of it? Yes they would. But would they
sell all of it to Rosneft? I doubt it," the source said,
requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter,
suggesting that a second buyer may come in.
It was not immediately clear what valuation was under
discussion, but ahead of last year's preliminary deal Rosneft
had estimated it was worth less than $6 billion, a source said
at the time.
An Essar spokesman said the transaction for Rosneft to
purchase 49 percent of Essar Oil was at an advanced stage.
"Appropriate announcements will be made in due course as and
when definitive agreements are executed. The proceeds will be
primarily used to reduce the group's debt exposure," the
spokesman said in written comments, describing a question on a
possible further stake sale as "speculative".
(Additional Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; editing
by Jason Neely)