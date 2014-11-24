NEW YORK Nov 24 U.S. investors, buoyed by
optimism about India's economy and booming stock market, have
been moving money into exchange-traded funds that focus solely
on that country.
U.S.-listed India ETFs have added about $2 billion in net
new assets so far this year, outshining other emerging market
funds. That brings the total assets of the 10 India ETFs tracked
by Morningstar to $6.3 billion, up roughly 47 percent since
January.
Those inflows dwarf the $272 million added to broad emerging
markets ETFs this year and represent the greatest single-country
net asset gain when compared with U.S.-listed ETFs that focus
on Brazil, China, Russia or South Africa
The optimism about India is largely driven by the election
of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May. Analysts and investors
expect Modi's push for economic reform to rejuvenate earnings
and create jobs. Investor appetite has driven the MSCI India
Index up 28.5 percent year-to-date - its highest in more than
two decades.
That sentiment is a big shift from 2012, when HSBC Holdings
PLC called India a "gasping elephant" in a report
highlighting the country's poor economic growth.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
last week upwardly revised its growth forecast for India, to 6.6
percent from an earlier forecast of 5.7 percent.
"We are believers of the India story long-term," said
Darshan Bhatt of New Jersey-based Glovista Investments LLC,
which runs an emerging markets equity strategy for clients.
Bhatt went from having no position in India in January to
having as much as 17 percent of his portfolio in the country
earlier this year. To build his Indian position, he has been
selling Russian, Brazilian and South Korean shares. He has
dialed back his Indian holdings a bit, he said, but still
remains bullish.
India's gains stand in contrast to the 4.7 percent gain for
the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and the 1.6
percent gain for the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
this year.
The so-called BRICS group - Brazil, Russia, India, China and
South Africa - all moved together a decade ago, but now India is
pulling away from the others, said Dennis Hudachek, a senior
analyst with ETF.com. The India optimism contrasts with
expectations of slowing growth in China and a tepid reaction to
the re-election of Brazil's president last month.
Among the biggest India ETFs, the WisdomTree India Earnings
ETF is up about 35 percent year to date, while the
iShares MSCI India ETF is up 31 percent year to date,
and the PowerShares India ETF is up 29 percent.
The WisdomTree ETF has added about $830 million in assets,
while the iShares ETF has gained about $875 million and the
PowerShares ETF has added about $94 million.
PRICEY VALUATIONS
While the strong U.S. dollar has pressured global currencies
this year, the Indian rupee is relatively unchanged against the
U.S. dollar since January and so far has not significantly
affected U.S.-listed India ETF returns.
Still, high valuations in the country can make the market
expensive relative to other countries. The MSCI India Index has
a price-to-earnings ratio of about 20, the MSCI Emerging Markets
Index has a P/E ratio of about 13, and the MSCI BRIC Index has a
P/E ratio of about 11.
California-based investor David Garff of Accuvest Global
Advisors still sees a strong investment opportunity in India and
is now "significantly overweight" in the country, moving assets
from Brazil, Russia and Malaysia.
"It's one of the few places in the world where people can
find growth opportunities, so they're willing to pay up for them
right now," Garff said.
