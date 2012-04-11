* India was among most reluctant to sign up to Durban deal
* EU Commission looks to U.N.'s ICAO for a solution
By Krittivas Mukherjee
NEW DELHI, April 11 A European Union law that
charges airlines for carbon emissions is "a deal-breaker" for
global climate change talks, India's environment minister said,
hardening her stance on a scheme that has drawn fierce
opposition from non-EU governments.
From Jan. 1, all airlines using EU airports have come under
the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
U.S. airlines have said they would grudgingly comply, but
China has barred its carriers from participating unless they are
given permission to do so and India has said it would boycott
the scheme.
"For the environment ministry, for me it is a deal-breaker
because you simply cannot bring this into climate change
discourse and disguise unilateral trade measures under climate
change," Jayanthi Natarajan said on Wednesday.
"I strongly believe that as far as climate change
discussions are concerned, this is unacceptable."
The minister leads India's negotiations at global climate
change talks. It was not immediately clear if her comments
reflected government policy in India.
Any airline that does not comply faces fines of 100 euros
($128) for each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted for which they
have not surrendered allowances. In the case of persistent
offenders, the EU has the right to ban airlines from its
airports.
The cost of compliance is much less significant at only
around 2 euros per passenger for a flight from Beijing to
Frankfurt, for instance, and that can be fed into fares.
Critics, however, have said their concern is the
extra-territorial scope of the EU's law and that it unfairly
charges non-European carriers by making them pay for the entire
route, not just the European stretch of the journey.
FILLED A VACUUM
The European Commission has said it was driven to making all
airlines pay for their emissions after more than a decade of
talks at the United Nations' ICAO failed to find a global
solution to rising emissions of greenhouse gases from aviation.
Since tensions have flared, efforts at the ICAO have gained
momentum, although many environmental groups still question
whether it can deliver a viable plan.
Asked for comment, a European Commission spokesman referred
to one of Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard's most recent
interviews in the Indian press.
"If Europe has a law that somebody does not like it's not
right that by threatening us they think they can make a
democratic system change democratically made laws," she told The
Hindu newspaper at the end of March.
"In the world of the 21st century it makes sense to make
polluters pay."
Hedegaard has repeatedly said the only reason for the
European Union to modify its law would be if the U.N.'s ICAO
could come up with a global scheme to curb airline emissions.
She has also said the Commission, the EU's executive arm,
would take account of equivalent measures, which have not been
clearly defined but would include other ways of reducing airline
emissions, when considering possible waivers.
Asked if India could cite any climate change actions that
would qualify, Natarajan said: "Why should we? I am saying this
tax is unacceptable."
Critics of the EU law describe it as a tax, but the
Commission says it is not and an advocate general at Europe's
highest court agreed, saying the Emission Trading Scheme was a
mechanism based on supply and demand.
The European Court of Justice in a ruling in December also
said the EU's law was consistent with international law.
At climate change talks in Durban last year, India was one
of the most strongly opposed to signing up to a deal that would
for the first time bring in all the big emitters.
Hedegaard, who spearheaded the EU's drive to get an accord,
was involved in last minute haggling with India to get a
compromise agreement sealed.
Earlier this year, Hedegaard visited India to try to build
on the tentative agreement.
The next annual U.N. climate change summit will take place
in Doha at the end of the year.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels, editing by
William Hardy)