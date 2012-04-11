* India was among most reluctant to sign up to Durban deal
* Commission sees no reason why its law 'a deal-breaker'
* India wants another meeting with Russia, China
(Updates with Commission comment, letter)
By Krittivas Mukherjee
NEW DELHI, April 11 A European Union law that
charges airlines for carbon emissions is "a deal-breaker" for
global climate change talks, India's environment minister said,
hardening her stance on a scheme that has drawn fierce
opposition from non-EU governments.
From Jan. 1, all airlines using EU airports have come under
the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), prompting a
volley of retaliatory threats, including of a possible trade
war.
U.S. airlines have said they would grudgingly comply, but
China has barred its carriers from participating unless they are
given permission to do so.
India on Wednesday formally forbad its airlines from
participating having earlier said it would boycott the scheme.
"For the environment ministry, for me, it is a deal-breaker
because you simply cannot bring this into climate change
discourse and disguise unilateral trade measures under climate
change," Jayanthi Natarajan said on Wednesday.
"I strongly believe that as far as climate change
discussions are concerned, this is unacceptable."
The minister leads India's negotiations at global climate
change talks. It was not immediately clear if her comments
reflected government policy in India.
A European Commission spokesman said the European Union was
willing to cut emissions faster and more deeply than emerging
nations, such as India -- the third biggest carbon emitter after
China and the United States.
"The EU has been asked to reduce emissions more and faster
than developing countries. We are happy to do that," the
European Commission's climate spokesman Isaac Valero-Ladron
said.
"I don't see why this should be a deal-breaker if both share
the same objective, which is reducing global emissions."
Any airline that does not comply with the EU law faces fines
of 100 euros ($128) for each tonne of carbon dioxide emitted for
which they have not surrendered allowances. In the case of
persistent offenders, the EU could ban them from its airports.
The cost of compliance is much less significant at only
around 2 euros per passenger for a flight from Beijing to
Frankfurt, for instance, and that can be fed into fares.
Critics, however, have said their concern is the
extra-territorial scope of the EU's law and that it unfairly
charges non-European carriers by making them pay for the entire
route, not just the European stretch of the journey.
FILLED A VACUUM
The European Commission has said it was driven to making all
airlines pay for their emissions after more than a decade of
talks at the United Nations' ICAO failed to find a global
solution to rising emissions of greenhouse gases from aviation.
Since tensions have flared, efforts at the ICAO have gained
momentum, although many environmental groups still question
whether it can deliver a viable plan.
Outside the official ICAO framework, a so-called "coalition
of the unwilling" bringing together more than 20 governments
opposed to the EU scheme has held a series of meetings. The next
is planned for Saudi Arabia around the middle of the year.
Before that, India wants talks with China and Russia to
decide on a plan of action, a government official said.
"The onus is on them (EU) to stop a trade war. Once we meet
China and Russia, it will be clear that there will be a wall
between them and the rest of the world," a government source
told Reuters.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard has repeatedly said
the only reason for the European Union to modify its law would
be if the U.N.'s ICAO could come up with a global plan to curb
airline emissions.
She has also said the Commission, the EU's executive arm,
would take account of equivalent measures, which have not been
clearly defined but would include other ways of reducing airline
emissions, when considering possible waivers.
Asked if India could cite any climate change actions that
would qualify, Natarajan said: "Why should we? I am saying this
tax is unacceptable."
Critics of the EU law describe it as a tax, but the
Commission says it is not and an advocate general at Europe's
highest court agreed, saying the ETS was a mechanism based on
supply and demand.
The European Court of Justice in a ruling in December also
said the EU's law was consistent with international law.
At climate change talks in Durban last year, India was one
of the most strongly opposed to signing up to a deal that would
for the first time bring in all the big carbon emitters.
Hedegaard, who spearheaded the EU's drive to get an accord,
was involved in last minute haggling with India to get a
compromise agreement sealed.
Earlier this year, Hedegaard visited India to try to build
on the tentative agreement.
The next annual U.N. climate change summit will take place
in Doha at the end of the year.
(Additional reporting by Anurag Kotoky in Delhi and Barbara
Lewis in Brussels, editing by William Hardy and Jason Neely)