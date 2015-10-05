NEW DELHI Oct 5 The European Union's ban on
Indian generic drugs is "unwarranted" and an obstacle to moving
trade talks forward, India's foreign secretary said on Monday.
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said EU restrictions on more than
700 generic drugs were unfair.
"It's our hope that this matter would be looked at fairly
and sensibly and would hopefully not be an impediment to the
free trade deal," he told journalists after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a
visit to New Delhi. [DI:nL3N12527K]
India and Germany pledged on Monday to revive efforts to
reach an Indo-European free trade pact after talks fell apart
this year.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Tommy Wilkes)