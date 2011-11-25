NEW DELHI Nov 25 The International
Monetary Fund (IMF) has not requested India to provide funds to
help combat the debt crisis in Europe, the country's junior
finance minister told parliament on Friday.
"No such request has been received from the International
Monetary Fund to help in saving Europe from a fresh debt
crisis," Namo Narain Meena said in response to a question in
parliament.
The IMF on Tuesday beefed up its lending instruments and
launched a six-month liquidity line, throwing help to countries
with solid policies that may be at risk from the euro zone debt
crisis.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)