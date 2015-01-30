MUMBAI Jan 30 India's oldest stock market
operator, BSE Ltd, is slashing fees to gain ground in new
markets, turning currency derivatives into the latest
battleground in its long-standing rivalry with the younger but
larger National Stock Exchange.
BSE said the derivatives move was part of a strategy that
accepted sacrificing potential profit margins to build volume,
as it aims to become a more dominant player beyond
bread-and-butter equities trading.
"BSE did not have a habit of being successful," said BSE
chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan in an interview. "In the
past few years we have had significant traction in new areas."
Since opening its currency derivatives platform in November
2013, roughly 5 years behind its rival, the bourse formerly
known as Bombay Stock Exchange has garnered 45 percent of the
market share versus the NSE's 49 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters calculations based on the exchanges' data.
The lowered fees are providing an unexpected boon for
currency investors, given the NSE has responded with discounts
that can reach up to 50 percent, depending on certain criteria.
Increased competition could spur development of a market in
keeping with the desire of India's central bank, which is keen
to encourage the small and medium-sized companies to hedge their
currency exposure.
BSE muscled into currency derivatives markets after signing
a deal in 2013 with Deutsche Boerse to its trading
platform by paying a fraction of the trading fees generated.
Outsourcing the trading platform has allowed the BSE to
slash fees. The exchange charged nothing for about a year, but
started to charge 2 indian rupees (roughly 3 U.S. cents) per 10
million rupees worth of trades last month. It plans to raise it
gradually to 10 rupees by late this year, still only a fraction
of the 110 rupees charged by the NSE.
Chauhan said the BSE would be "very profitable" at these
levels, saying his break-even cost is 4 rupees.
"When you start profiteering you end up losing your role, or
compromising on your role as a public utility and as a
front-line regulator," he said.
An NSE spokesman said price was not the only concern for
traders, or the exchange, adding "liquidity in NSE across
segments... ensures less impact cost and easy exit for trades."
Brokers, certainly, hope lower trading fees will drive up
trading volumes in currency derivatives at exchanges, which
average around $1.1 billion a day -- well below the $7 billion
traded in the over-the-counter markets preferred by large firms.
"The currency derivatives market is still in its infancy in
India. Competition is good," said Ashtosh Raina, head of foreign
exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
"BSE needs to attract liquidity and more participants.
Without liquidity, people won't risk their positions for lower
transaction costs."
($1 = 61.7800 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Savio Shetty; Editing by Clara
Ferreira Marques & Shri Navaratnam)