ISLAMABAD Nov 22 Pakistan's Taliban movement
threatened on Thursday to attack Indian targets to avenge the
country's execution of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab, the lone survivor
of the militant squad responsible for a rampage through Mumbai
that killed 166 people in 2008.
Kasab was hanged on Wednesday amid great secrecy,
underscoring the political sensitivity of the Nov. 26, 2008,
massacre, which still casts a pall over relations between
nuclear-armed rivals Pakistan and India.
"We have decided to target Indians to avenge the killing of
Ajmal Kasab," said Taliban spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan by
telephone from an undisclosed location.
Ehsan demanded that India return Kasab's body.
"If they don't return his body to us or his family we will
capture Indians and will not return their bodies," he said,
adding that the Taliban will try to strike Indian targets
"anywhere".
The Taliban, who are close to al Qaeda, are seen as one of
the biggest security threats in Pakistan and are blamed for many
of the suicide bombings across the country. They have not
carried out major attacks abroad.
Kasab was charged with 86 offences, including murder and
waging war against the Indian state, in a charge-sheet running
to more than 11,000 pages.
It was the first time a capital sentence had been carried out
in India since 2004. There was celebration on the streets of
Mumbai and other cities as news of the execution spread, but
militant groups in Pakistan reacted angrily, as did residents of
his home village of Faridkot.
People set off fireworks and handed out sweets in Indian
cities. Some held up photos of Kasab with a rope noose
superimposed over his head.