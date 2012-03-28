NEW DELHI, March 28 India's upstream regulator hopes to get an investment of $600 million in the ninth exploration licensing round, its Director General S. K. Srivastava said on Wednesday.

Indian state-run companies have won operating rights for almost half of the 16 blocks awarded under the country's ninth exploration licensing round, a government statement said, with foreign firms yet again hardly in evidence. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)