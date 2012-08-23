(Corrects to show parliament, not firms, informed on delays)
* Defence, foreign and environment approvals pending
* India, foreign firms have invested $12.4 bln in blocks
NEW DELHI, Aug 23 Energy firms that have
invested more than $12 billion have been hit by delays on
required approvals for 52 exploration blocks, some awarded as
far back as 1999, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said in a written
response to parliament.
Approvals have been delayed due to defence, environment and
maritime boundary issues, Reddy said.
Of the blocks awaiting approvals, 22 belong to Oil and
Natural Gas Corp., 15 to Reliance Industries
, five to BHP Billiton (BHP.AX>, three to Cairn Energy
India and two to Australia's Santos Ltd.
British firms BG Group, BP and Italy's ENI
own one each.
Reddy said clearances for larger areas from which these
blocks are carved out are obtained from concerned ministries
before auctioning them.
Contractors then need approvals from the defence,
environment and forest, and foreign ministries as well as the
relevant state governments to start or continue exploration or
production work.
The firms have invested $12.4 billion for exploration and
development activities in the blocks, Reddy told lawmakers.
The world's fourth biggest oil importer, India wants to tap
domestic supply to cut its ballooning import bill and widening
fiscal deficit.
Its crude oil import bill surged 48 percent to 6.72 trillion
rupees ($121.12 billion) in the year to March due to rising
global oil prices, declining rupee and expanding refining
capacity.
The economy is growing at its slowest pace in nearly a
decade and policy paralysis has stalled major reforms including
those on fuel pricing, denting global investors' confidence in
the Indian oil sector.
In 2010, Brazil's Petrobras and Norway's Statoil
exited from a block operated by ONGC in the hydrocarbon-rich
Krishna Godavari Basin off India's east coast.
India, which imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, has
awarded 249 blocks under nine licensing rounds since 1999. Oil
and gas discoveries have been made in 38 blocks.
($1 = 55.4800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)