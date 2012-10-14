NEW DELHI Oct 14 India plans to relax rules for
oil and gas exploration licences in time for the next bidding
round, in a move to attract global companies.
"Before the next round (of exploration licensing) we would
like to put in place a more investor friendly regime both for
investment and from point of view of pricing," oil minister S.
Jaipal Reddy said on Sunday.
Companies have to get government approval for the formulae
they use to work out selling prices for the oil and gas under
the current rules.
India, the world's fourth-biggest oil importer, wants to tap
domestic supply to cut its ballooning import bill and widening
budget deficit.
So far local companies have dominated the auctions for
Indian licences and the government wants to attract more
overseas bidders.
Speaking at the Petrotech energy conference, Reddy said a
panel headed by C. Ranagarajan, chairman of Prime Minister's
economic advisory council, will submit a report in the next few
weeks suggesting improvements to the current exploration policy.
"It is our endeavour to initiate tenth round (of auction) in
this calendar year," he said, adding the cabinet has to approve
the recommendations of the panel.
Oil secretary G. C. Chaturvedi said from the next
exploration round, the oil ministry will obtain approvals from
various ministries including environment and defence before the
oil and gas blocks go under hammer.
He said contractors on about a dozen blocks are awaiting
defence approvals for carrying out exploration.
Mining major BHP Billiton said in its annual report
that off-shore Indian exploration has been hit due to delays in
getting permits from the defence ministry.
BHP Billiton, which operates 10 offshore blocks, and its
local partner have claimed force majeure as a result of these
delays.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, additional reporting by Florence Tan
in SINGAPORE; Editing by Erica Billingham)