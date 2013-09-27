MUMBAI, Sept 27 India's finance ministry is in
talks with the central bank to make bank loans cheaper for
exporters, Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Friday, a move
that could help reduce India's wide current account deficit by
boosting export income.
Exporters have been lobbying to be included in a category of
priority lending that guarantees easier access to bank credit
and lower interest rates, a privilege usually reserved for
agriculture and small businesses.
India's has the world's third largest current account
deficit, a major factor in a recent rout of the rupee currency.
Exports account for some 25 percent of GDP.
(Reporting by Mumbai Bureau; Writing by Krishna Das; Editing by
Frank Jack Daniel)