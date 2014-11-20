BRIEF-Capitol Acquisition to combine with Cision
* Capitol Acquisition Corp III - Cision will become a publicly listed company with an anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.4 billion
MUMBAI Nov 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday the time by which exporters can repatriate the full value of goods and services has been reduced to nine months from 12 from the date of export.
The rule will be applicable to all exporters, including units in special economic zones, export-oriented units, the RBI said. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get rich quick, because they tend to lose the money even more quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that truly has a long-term impact.
LONDON, March 20 The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.