GRAPHIC: Rupee vs Indian exports: link.reuters.com/nad64w
By Patturaja Murugaboopathy
BENGALURU, April 27 The Indian rupee has
climbed to heights seen only once before in the past decade, as
measured against the currencies of the country's trading
partners. Unlike past periods of strength, it has exporters
reeling.
The rupee's real effective exchange rate (REER) - calculated
on a trade-weighted basis against a basket of 36 currencies and
adjusted for inflation - rose to 113.2 in March, according to
the Reserve Bank of India. This year is only the second time the
rupee's REER has exceeded 112, in data going back to 2004. The
other time was during a one-year stretch from September 2010 to
August 2011.
During the previous period of currency strength, many other
emerging currencies were also strong and export growth was
stoked by robust global demand, helping to cushion the impact on
exporters. This time, however, those relationships are reversed.
Ministry of Commerce and Industry data shows India's exports
fell 21.1 percent year-on-year in March, the biggest drop in
more than five years.
This double-whammy of dull foreign demand and a strong
currency is posing a dilemma for India's policy-makers, while
exporting industries from jewellery and pharmaceuticals to
commodities and IT outsourcing are feeling the pain of lower
profits and weaker competitiveness. "For the first time in a
decade - which includes the boom period and the bust period also
- REER is moving up and exports are moving down," said Nikhil
Gupta, analyst at brokerage Nirmal Bang.
A stronger rupee erodes exporters' profits that are earned
abroad and converted back into the Indian currency. The
export-oriented IT, energy, and metals and mining sectors are
forecast to be three of India's four worst-performing sectors in
earnings growth over the next 12 months, Thomson Reuters
StarMine data shows. And while exporters have got some relief
from a 3 percent pullback in the rupee since early March to
63.59 per dollar, they still face increased competition from
Europe, Japan and others with weaker currencies, in markets
where they have traditionally performed well.
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)