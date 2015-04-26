* Merchandise exports see steepest fall since 2009 in March
NEW DELHI, April 27 Ajit Lakha, who runs a
mid-sized garment export business in the north Indian textile
hub of Ludhiana, prays daily before leaving for work that the
rupee will weaken and the euro recover to cut the losses he is
taking on his overseas sales.
"Perhaps God is not listening," he says. "Only a year ago, I
was getting 80 rupees for each euro on garment exports to
France. Now, I am getting just 67 or 68 rupees."
Thousands of garment, leather, handicraft, and gems and
jewellery exporters have watched helplessly as the rupee has
appreciated by a quarter against Europe's common currency over
the past 12 months.
The result has been India's worst export performance since
the global slump of 2009, an early setback to Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign to launch an export-led
boom as he approaches a year in power.
To counter slack external demand, Modi's government plans
higher infrastructure spending in the budget now before
parliament, but lacks the fiscal firepower for a China-style
stimulus. Short of alternatives, New Delhi is starting to lean
on the Reserve Bank of India to do more on the currency side to
restore India's international competitiveness.
"A case is building for rupee depreciation. Otherwise, all
indicators show we are entering another difficult year," a
senior trade ministry official told Reuters, adding the
government expected help from the central bank besides taking
other measures.
Merchandise exports, which make up around 16 percent of
India's $2 trillion economy, shrank for the fourth month in
March, with the 21 percent annual decline the steepest since
2009. In part, that reflects the collapse in oil prices -
India's main import is crude but its refiners also export
petroleum products.
Exports to Europe shrank by near 2 percent in the 11 months
to February, reducing its share of total exports to 18 percent
and cancelling out gains to the Americas and Africa.
Sales of textiles - a major export to Europe - for instance,
have slowed in the current fiscal year after growing 15 percent
in 2013/14 year to $6.38 billion.
NEED OXYGEN
To be sure, a stronger rupee is not all gloom for Asia's
third-biggest economy which imports nearly $450 billion worth of
goods a year. But the upshot for Modi is that his goal of
doubling shipments to $900 billion in four years now looks very
ambitious.
"India has become uncompetitive in some markets," said
Gaurav Poddar, director at Limtex India, which exports tea to
the oil-dependent economies of the Middle East and former Soviet
Union. "The rouble has really hit us," said Poddar, referring to
the Russian currency's collapse last year.
Trade officials say exporters need a helping hand as they
are fast losing competitiveness after the rupee appreciated by
11 percent in real terms against a six-currency basket over the
year to March.
"Indian exports are in intensive care and immediately need
oxygen," said S.C. Ralhan, president, of the Federation of
Indian Exporters Organisation (FIEO).
Yet economists say that the RBI already faces a tough task
curbing the rupee, as enthusiasm over Modi's business-friendly
policies sucks investment dollars into Indian financial markets.
In January and February, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
bought a net $20 billion in the spot forex market.
Any acceleration in dollar-buying intervention would force
the RBI to absorb, or 'sterilise,' more of the rupees that it
prints lest they leak into the economy and undermine hard-won
gains in cooling inflation.
"India can choose to join the global currency war by cutting
interest rates - but that is not an option we have, given we are
still fighting inflation," said Sonal Varma, an economist at
Nomura in Mumbai.
