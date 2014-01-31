NEW DELHI Jan 31 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) has downgraded India's aviation safety
ranking, which means Indian carriers cannot increase flights to
the United States and face additional checks for existing
flights, the Mint newspaper reported, citing the Indian aviation
regulator.
The FAA has downgraded India to Category 2 from Category 1,
Prabhat Kumar, India's director general of civil aviation, was
quoted by the paper as saying.
Jet Airways and state-run Air India
operate flights from India to the United States.
Kumar could not be reached for comment by Reuters.