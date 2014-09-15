MUMBAI, Sept 15 U.S. private equity funds Bain
Capital LLC and Carlyle Group LP are in separate talks to
buy up to a 75 percent stake in India's Famy Care Ltd for about
$400-$450 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
Another private equity fund, Warburg Pincus, is also
holding separate discussions to buy a controlling stake in the
Mumbai-based drug maker of contraceptive pills for women, the
sources said.
Hong Kong based AIF Capital will sell its 10-15 percent
stake along with Famy promoters, said the sources, who declined
to be named as the transaction is not yet public.
The sources did not specify which specific promoters were
selling their stakes.
"An official auction process is on. Final bids are expected
by month-end," said one of the sources.
Bain, Carlyle and Warburg Pincus declined to comment, while
Famy Care and AIF Capital did not respond to emails or calls
seeking comment.
Unlisted Famy Care produces contraceptive pills, injectables
and devices, according to its web site.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)