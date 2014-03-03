MUMBAI, March 3 Food Corporation of India (FCI) is planning to raise up to 80 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) in government-guaranteed bonds in more than one tranche through a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The firm solicited quotes from investors by Tuesday, and plans to issue 5-, 8- and 10-year bonds, according to the term sheet.

The base size of the issue is 10 billion rupees and the bonds have a greenshoe option of 70 billion rupees.

