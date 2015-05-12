MUMBAI May 12 Almost two-thirds of the drug
combinations widely sold in India to fight pain, depression, and
psychotic conditions lack the necessary regulatory approvals,
despite some of the pills being banned internationally, a study
published on Tuesday shows.
India's reputation as a reliable supplier of cheap generic
medicines has taken a hit after sanctions by the United States
and Britain faced by some of its largest drugmakers over
violations of standard drug-making practices.
Thousands of fixed-dose combination drugs (FDCs), or
cocktails of two or more medicines, are sold in India. While
many are safe and effective, including those used to treat HIV
and tuberculosis, others have been found unsafe and even
dangerous, said the researchers who ran the study.
"Unapproved formulations should be banned immediately,
prioritizing those withdrawn or banned internationally, and
undertaking a review of benefits and risks for patients," the
researchers said.
Just 60 of the 175 pain, depression, anti-psychotic and
diabetes FDC formulations sold in India between 2007 and 2012
had approval from the central government drugs regulator, they
found.
Also unapproved were 90 of the 124 painkiller combinations
evaluated.
The study results were published in the Public Library of
Science journal, PLOS Medicine.
FDC formulations marketed in India despite being withdrawn
or restricted internationally include painkillers such as
nimesulide, thiocolchicoside, dextropropoxyphene and metamizole,
the study said.
Both domestic and international drug companies sell FDCs in
India.
Indian law requires central government regulatory approval
of all new drugs, including FDCs, but many FDCs have come to
market on the basis of approval from individual state
regulators, a parliamentary panel said in 2012.
Although the panel cited "ambiguity" about the states'
licensing powers until May 2002, the researchers said they found
no evidence of that.
India has legally required central government regulators'
approval of all new drugs, including FDCs, since 1961.
FDCs made up a growing volume of total sales during the
period studied, accounting for more than half of all pain and
oral anti-diabetic drug sales by 2011-2012.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)