By Aditi Shah
| NEW DELHI, June 20
NEW DELHI, June 20 India eased rules for foreign
investment in the country's aviation sector on Monday in a bid
to boost air travel and develop new airports in Asia's
third-largest economy.
The new measures allow 100 percent foreign ownership of
India-based airlines, raising the limit from 49 percent, but
only with prior approval from the government, according to a
statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office.
They also allow more than 74 percent foreign investment in
brownfield airports, on condition of government approval.
Domestic airline stocks gained with SpiceJet Ltd
up 7.4 percent, Jet Airways rose 6.6 percent and
InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo Airlines ended the day
5.8 percent higher.
"The opening of FDI (foreign direct investment) will help
bring in much-needed cash, aircraft fleet and best practices,"
said Amber Dubey, partner and India head of aerospace and
defence at consultant KPMG.
"We may see its positive impact over the next 6-12 months,"
Dubey said.
The liberalisation comes days after India announced a new
civil aviation policy that eased flying rules for domestic
carriers, which no longer need to wait five years to fly
overseas as long as they deploy 20 aircraft in the domestic
market.
This is a fillip for start-up airlines such as Vistara, 49
percent owned by Singapore Airlines and controlled by
India's $100 billion Tata Group, and AirAsia India, an AirAsia
Bhd and Tata venture.
However, there is still some ambiguity on the impact of the
new foreign investment rules and analyst opinions are divided.
India has limited the equity holding of foreign airlines to
49 percent, but these airlines can bring in investors such as
private equity firms or sovereign wealth funds to establish a
100 percent owned airline in India.
There is, however, still no clarity on whether such an
airline would be allowed to fly overseas once it deploys 20
aircraft in India, the world's fastest-growing aviation market.
"I don't think this would be applicable or impact present
carriers," said Kapil Kaul, CEO at the Centre for Aviation, a
consultancy, adding that for a carrier to fly overseas it needs
to have substantial Indian ownership.
He said companies could have two separate entities - one to
service the domestic market and the other for international
operations but that may not be practical.
"This is a good headline statement but when you get deeper
into it, there are fault lines," Kaul said.
A Singapore Airlines spokesman said the company is happy
with the partnership it has with Tata.
"At this point there are no plans for changes to our 49
percent ownership of Vistara," the spokesman said.
(Additional reporting by Siva Govindasamy in Singapore; Editing
by Douglas Busvine and Susan Fenton)