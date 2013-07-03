NEW DELHI, July 3 Foreign direct investment
(FDI) inflows into India rose an annual 25 percent in April to
$2.32 billion, the highest in the calendar year, a government
statement said on Wednesday.
The data is a rare piece of good news for Asia's third
largest economy, which has seen the rupee plunge to record lows
and economic growth slowing to its worst pace in a decade.
The government plans to relax foreign investment limits in
sectors such as defence, telecommunications and commodity
exchanges later this month, as part of its efforts to finance a
widening current account deficit and revive investment.
In the first four months of 2013, FDI inflows touched $7.8
billion, up one percent from a year ago, a statement from the
Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Matthias Williams)