NEW DELHI Nov 19 India's foreign investment promotion board has approved 20 foreign direct investment proposals worth 9.16 billion rupees ($146.7 million), a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday.

The board also recommended private sector Federal Bank's foreign investment plan amounting to 14 billion rupees to the cabinet panel, the statement said.

($1 = 62.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)