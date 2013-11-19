BRIEF-Weisman Group dissolves stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
NEW DELHI Nov 19 India's foreign investment promotion board has approved 20 foreign direct investment proposals worth 9.16 billion rupees ($146.7 million), a finance ministry statement said on Tuesday.
The board also recommended private sector Federal Bank's foreign investment plan amounting to 14 billion rupees to the cabinet panel, the statement said.
($1 = 62.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)
ZURICH, March 6 Activist hedge fund investor RBR suggested outgoing GAM Holding Chairman Johannes de Gier consider bringing in a new chief executive at the Swiss asset manager, a source familiar with the meeting told Reuters.
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Monday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange in the country's first market flotation of a residential developer in a decade.