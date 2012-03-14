UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
Hyderabad, INDIA, March 14 India is waiting for the trade ministry's approval for a proposal to allow foreign airlines to buy up to 49 percent stakes in Indian carriers, a government source said, adding it will not need a cabinet nod.
India currently bars foreign airlines from buying into Indian carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.