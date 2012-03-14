Hyderabad, INDIA, March 14 India is waiting for the trade ministry's approval for a proposal to allow foreign airlines to buy up to 49 percent stakes in Indian carriers, a government source said, adding it will not need a cabinet nod.

India currently bars foreign airlines from buying into Indian carriers, although foreign investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)