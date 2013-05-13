UPDATE 2-Linamar profit beats estimates on Montupet buy
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
May 13 ()
--------------
PREVIOUS ITEM:
--------------
Blackstone eyes LIC's 14 pct stake in Stock Holding Corp - Economic Times
()
------
Note: Reuters has not verified the story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp on Wednesday reported a 21.8 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet SA last year.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, March 8 Hotels group Best Western is considering options including mergers and acquisitions to keep pace with rival Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, the group's chief executive said on Wednesday.