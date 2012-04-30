European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
NEW DELHI, April 30 At least 30 people died on Monday when a ferry carrying around 300 passengers capsized in a storm and heavy rain in a river in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, police said.
A dozen people were rescued after the ship capsized in the Brahmaputra River but more than 200 people were still missing, police said. (Reporting by Biswajyoti Das in Guwahati; Editing by Michael Roddy)
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has sent a Navy destroyer to patrol off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Friday expressed understanding for the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against Iran, saying its recent ballistic missile test was a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.