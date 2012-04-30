NEW DELHI, April 30 At least 30 people died on Monday when a ferry carrying around 300 passengers capsized in a storm and heavy rain in a river in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, police said.

A dozen people were rescued after the ship capsized in the Brahmaputra River but more than 200 people were still missing, police said. (Reporting by Biswajyoti Das in Guwahati; Editing by Michael Roddy)