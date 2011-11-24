(Adds quotes, details)
By Rajendra Jadhav and Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian fertiliser makers
are renegotiating import deals for raw materials such as potash
and phosphate following a sharp fall in the rupee that has
raised production costs, three industry officials said on
Thursday.
With the Indian currency losing more than 14 percent this
year and no additional government subsidy support, fertiliser
makers have come under pressure. Raising prices of the
politically sensitive commodity used by farmers has also been
resisted.
A few suppliers have agreed to lower prices and others are
likely to follow suit in the next two weeks, the industry
officials said.
Indian firms usually sign imports deals for raw material in
one go. They signed potash imports deals at $470 per tonne for
2011 and $530 per tonne for 2012 shipments.
"International suppliers have agreed to reduce prices of
diammonium phosphate (DAP) by $35 per tonne and NPK by $25 per
tonne," U.S. Awasthi, managing director, Indian Farmers
Fertiliser Co-operative Ltd (IFFCO), the country's biggest
fertilizer company, told Reuters.
For shipments loading from December 1 to March 31 a few
exporters will charge $642 per tonne for DAP instead of $677
agreed earlier, he said.
Two other company officials, who declined to be named, said
they were also renegotiating import deals with suppliers for DAP
and potash.
The Indian rupee, the worst performing Asian currency, is
expected to remain under pressure in the near term due to a
rising import bill, slowing exports and dwindling inflows.
"We can't afford to pass on price rise to farmers. So we
have asked our suppliers to cut prices. This is an unprecedented
situation and this situation calls for close cooperation between
buyers and suppliers," Awasthi said.
India imports nearly one third of its total fertilizer
requirement, with potash and phosphate constituting the bulk of
it.
"Response from potash suppliers was also positive. So far
they haven't agreed for a price cut. But we are hopeful that
they will accept at least a $40 per tonne cut," said a managing
director of a fertilizer maker, who declined to be named.
One other fertiliser maker and Awasthi said the price cut
was also in favour of raw material suppliers as higher prices
will destroy demand in one of the world's biggest fertiliser
importers.
India fulfills its entire requirement of potash through
imports while it buys 90 percent of its phosphate from abroad.
Potash Corp, Mosaic Co, Agrium Inc
, Uralkali, Arab Potash Co, ICL Israel
Chemicals and K+S are among the major potash suppliers
to India.
Moroccan phosphate producer Office Cherifien des Phosphates
(OCP) and PhosChem are key DAP supplier to India.
