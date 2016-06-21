By Sankalp Phartiyal
NEW DELHI, June 21 India's cash-rich state coal,
power and oil firms will jointly invest nearly $3 billion to
revive three mothballed fertilizer plants, a government official
said on Tuesday, as the country aims to increase local
production of crop nutrients and cut imports.
India produced 24.5 million tonnes of urea in the financial
year ended March 2016, but also imported 8.5 million tonnes to
boost productivity at its farms, which account for about 15
percent of its $2 trillion economy and employ three-fifths of
its 1.3 billion people.
State-run power producer NTPC Ltd, miner Coal
India Ltd and oil refiner Indian Oil Ltd will
together revive three ailing fertilizer plants in eastern India,
coal secretary Anil Swarup said.
State-owned Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd will also be
a partner in the venture.
The three plants - in Uttar Pradesh state, eastern Jharkhand
and Bihar states - were mothballed more than a decade ago due to
losses.
The companies will invest 50 billion rupees ($739 million)
via equity to rebuild the plants, and fund the rest of the
investment through loans, Swarup said.
A 120 billion rupee pipeline, built by GAIL (India) Ltd
, will supply gas to the plants which are expected to
begin commercial operations by December 2020.
"This is a genuine effort to create economic activity in
that area," Swarup said, adding that the revival of fertlilzer
plants would create employment opportunities in the eastern part
of the country.
Each fertilizer plant is expected to produce 1.3 million
tonnes of urea, according to people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 67.6570 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Susan Fenton)