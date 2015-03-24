NEW DELHI, March 24 A modern-day Bollywood
adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet set in restive Kashmir won
five prizes at India's National Film Awards on Tuesday, but was
snubbed in the most prestigious categories.
"Haider", the third in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's trilogy
of films based on Shakespearean tragedies, picked up honours for
dialogue, costume design, music, choreography and male playback
singing.
"Queen" was adjudged the best Hindi film and lead star
Kangana Ranaut was named best actress for her portrayal of a
jilted bride who spends her honeymoon alone in Europe.
"Mary Kom", a biopic based on India's eponymous Olympian and
five-time women's boxing world champion, was the only other
Bollywood movie on the list of feature film winners announced on
Tuesday, taking the gong for best popular film.
Bollywood films usually play second fiddle to regional
language cinema at the National Film Awards, but prevailed in
key categories this year.
But it did miss out on the biggest prize. The multi-lingual
courtroom drama "Court" bagged the best feature film award and
was cited by the jury for its "powerful and stark depiction of
the mundaneness of judicial procedure."
The awards will be presented at a ceremony later this year.
(Reporting by Tony Tharakan; Editing by Tom Heneghan)