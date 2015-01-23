MUMBAI Jan 23 An Indian film looks set to whip
up sentiment against immigrants in Mumbai, the country's
financial capital, by lionising a deceased right-wing politician
and endorsing his often divisive policies.
"Balkadu", or "Bitter Potion", produced by a prominent
lawmaker of the Shiv Sena political party, opened in India's
most cosmopolitan city on Friday, the birthday of the party's
firebrand founder, Bal Thackeray, who died in 2012.
The film, made in the Marathi language spoken in the
surrounding state of Maharashtra, which is roughly the size of
Italy and has a population of about 112 million, spews venom at
outsiders who come to Mumbai to find work.
"It was an issue close to Balasaheb's heart," said producer
Sanjay Raut, referring to the party's founder. The film would
help the Shiv Sena reach out to the young people of today, he
added.
The influential regional party has long espoused an
anti-immigrant stance, accusing arrivals from the rest of
India's 29 states of stealing jobs from sons of the soil,
usually those who speak Marathi as a first language.
Descendants of the original inhabitants of a city that now
numbers 21 million find themselves in a minority and resent the
migrants. Government data shows fewer than 30 percent of
registered voters identify themselves as natives.
The protagonist of "Balkadu", a schoolteacher who hears
Thackeray's voice in his head, tells immigrants they are welcome
to stay as guests in Mumbai but have no rights.
The voice of Thackeray, a one-time newspaper cartoonist, is
heard in dialogue spliced in from real-life speeches, exhorting
natives to hold on to their city.
"The movie is an entertainer, but it is also a message to
the Marathi youth, who were feeling rudderless after Balasaheb's
death," said Raut.
Last year his party returned to power in Maharashtra, as the
junior member of a coalition headed by the Hindu nationalist
Bharatiya Janata Party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Shiv Sena's reins are now held by Thackeray's son, but
it is no longer the powerful force of the 1990s. Thackeray's
estranged nephew broke away in 2006 to form a rival party.
RETURN OF THE NATIVE?
Playing on xenophobic tension that has simmered for decades,
the movie blames "parasitic" immigrants for everything from
unemployment to women who marry outside the community because
few Marathi men own homes in the city.
At one point, the protagonist justifies violence against
immigrants, a stark reminder of attacks that outsiders in Mumbai
have faced over the years.
Santosh Patkade, 20, who moved to Mumbai three years ago
from the neighbouring southern state of Karnataka, said he would
watch "Balkadu" as he is curious about the film and its message.
"If we don't stay here, who will?" asked Patkade, who dishes
out food in an office canteen. "What will happen to the poor
people?"
Opening in more than 450 theatres across Maharashtra,
"Balkadu" got an unusually wide release for a Marathi-language
film, although mainstream Bollywood films can open on up to
3,000 screens countrywide.
At the film's climax, Maharashtrians living in the suburbs
storm the city to reclaim their right to live there.
"Yes, people compare Thackeray to Hitler, but so what?" asks
the protagonist. "Yes, there has been violence against
immigrants, but so what? That is why the world has noticed the
Marathi man."
(Editing by Robert MacMillan, Tony Tharakan and Clarence
Fernandez)