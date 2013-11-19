MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian Finance Minister
Palaniappan Chidambaram on Tuesday called a recent spike in
government bond yields temporary, while saying the central bank
could take some steps to bring the yields down should food
inflation moderate.
"Interest rates in G-secs (government securities) have risen
temporarily, but we hope that some measures the RBI will take,
and when the next set of inflation figures come, if food
inflation moderates, it's possible that the G-sec rates will go
down," Chidambaram said at a news briefing in Mumbai.
Bond yields have risen since the Reserve Bank of India
raised interest rates for a second consecutive month on Oct. 29.
