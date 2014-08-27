UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Aug 27 Tackling persistently high food price inflation is the top priority and challenge for India's government, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Wednesday.
Consumer price inflation (CPI) has been consistently high in India due to elevated food prices, which disproportionately affect poorer Indians. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources