MUMBAI Jan 7 A Reserve Bank of India panel has
recommended setting up a special category of lenders that would
exclusively cater to small businesses and low income households
to expand the number of customers with access to banking
services.
The panel said these banks would focus on providing payment
services and deposit products, with a maximum balance of 50,000
rupees ($800), to its target customers.
The report also recommended setting up a category of
wholesale banks in India that would provide funds to other banks
and financial institutions that directly lend to low income
households.
The recommendations come before the RBI is due to issue new
banking licenses as part of efforts to improve the financial
reach in a country where 60 percent of people do not have a bank
account and nearly 90 percent of small businesses have no formal
financial access.
The recommendations were issued by a panel set up by RBI
Governor Raghuram Rajan soon after he joined office in September
and is headed by veteran banker Nachiket Mor.
($1 = 62.3450 Indian rupees)
