MUMBAI May 7 The chairman of Indian bourse operator Financial Technologies (India) Ltd, Jignesh Shah, was arrested on Wednesday, a Mumbai police spokesman said, without giving further details.

Shah has been under police investigation after National Spot Exchange Ltd, a commodities exchange owned by Financial Tech, abruptly suspended trade in most of its commodities contracts last year.

A Financial Technologies spokesman said the company would soon issue a statement in the matter.

