MUMBAI May 7 The chairman of Indian bourse
operator Financial Technologies (India) Ltd, Jignesh
Shah, was arrested on Wednesday, a Mumbai police spokesman said,
without giving further details.
Shah has been under police investigation after National Spot
Exchange Ltd, a commodities exchange owned by Financial Tech,
abruptly suspended trade in most of its commodities contracts
last year.
A Financial Technologies spokesman said the company would
soon issue a statement in the matter.
($1 = 60.0725 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by
Rafael Nam; editing by Tony Munroe)