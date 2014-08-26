NEW DELHI Aug 26 India has banned Finmeccanica
group of companies from bidding in contracts, a
defence ministry source said on Tuesday, as it presses on with
an investigation into a scrapped helicopter contract with the
Italian firm.
Finmeccanica declined to comment.
In January, India cancelled a 560 million euro ($751
million) order with Finmeccanica's unit AgustaWestland for 12
top-end helicopters after Italian prosecutors alleged the
defence group had paid bribes to Indian officials to win the
contract.
"Where a tender process is yet to commence, a company under
the Finmeccanica group of companies should not be given tender
papers for purposes of bidding," a defence ministry source said,
setting out new rules for dealing with the firm.
