NEW DELHI Aug 26 India has banned Finmeccanica
from future contracts, a defence ministry source said
on Tuesday, as it presses on with an investigation into a
scrapped helicopter contract with the Italian company.
In January, India cancelled a 560 million euro ($751
million) order with Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland unit for 12
helicopters after Italian prosecutors alleged the defence group
had paid bribes to Indian officials to win the contract.
"Where a tender process is yet to commence, a company under
the Finmeccanica group of companies should not be given tender
papers for purposes of bidding," a defence ministry source said.
The source asked not to be identified in line with defence
ministry policy.
Finmeccanica has denied the allegation of wrongdoing and on
Tuesday declined to comment on the decision to bar the firm for
now from the Indian defence market, one of the world's fastest
growing.
India will continue with contracts involving the Italian
firm that are under execution, the source added. The government
will also honour contracts that have been completed but require
follow-through service, such as spares and upgrades, the source
said.
The case involving the helicopters has embarrassed the
Indian government and put AgustaWestland at risk of a blanket
ban from the huge Indian market.
India, where a number of defence deals have been hit by
corruption allegations over the past two decades, took delivery
of three of the helicopters before the deal stalled.
(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Sanjeev Miglani, editing by
Malini Menon and Louise Heavens)