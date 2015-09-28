Sept 28 The Indian government may consider
reducing its stake in state-run lenders to 52 percent, Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.
The government would also consider other issues including
problems tied to distressed state power providers, Jaitley said
while speaking at a banking conference.
His comments come amid continued concerns about the levels
of distressed debt in the banking sector.
The government was getting ready to unveil a draft for a
bankruptcy code at the end of this month or in early October,
Jaitley added.
State-owned lenders have struggled to recover much of the
bad debt piling up on their balance sheets using available
mechanisms because of the lack of a bankruptcy code.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)