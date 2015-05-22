DELHI May 22 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said on Friday the government was in consultations with
the Reserve Bank of India on setting up an independent public
debt management agency (PDMA).
The comments come after the government last month withdrew
proposals to set up the agency, with Jaitley adding then the
government would consult with the central bank and unveil a new
roadmap.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan last week denied the central
bank was against the idea of a PDMA, and said there was no
difference of opinion between the central bank and the
government on the issue.
