BRIEF-Capitaland says Q4 revenue S$1.85 billion vs S$1.74 billion
* Board is pleased to propose a dividend of 10 singapore cents a share
(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
NEW DELHI, March 27 India's proposed General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), which will come into effect on April 1, will not harass honest taxpayers, but is aimed at tax evaders, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told lawmakers on Tuesday.
Mukherjee said he proposed to introduce the new rule to counter aggressive tax avoidance schemes in his 2012/13 budget announcement on March 16. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* Board is pleased to propose a dividend of 10 singapore cents a share
TIANJIN, China, Feb 15 In a mobile phone shop in Tianjin, northeast China, Jiao Zhiwen sells about 220,000 yuan ($32,000) in small loans each month, one of hundreds of thousands of loans agents helping to fund the country's unprecedented consumer spending spree.
* Fosun Tourism in talks with investors on first capital raising